Taylor Swift Voices Big Red Machine's 'Renegade'

*Taylor Swift* is guest vocalist on *Big Red Machine's* 'Renegade'.



The project is helmed by The National's Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, with a full studio album incoming.



'How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?' is out on August 27th, and it's set to be a collaborative affair.



The duo are close to Taylor Swift, who lends her vocal to touching, striking new song 'Renegade'.



Recorded during Grammy week at Los Angeles' Kitty Committee studio, with the piercing lyric displays a love-struck melodrama: “Is it insensitive for me to say / get your shit together so I can love you.”



“While we were making folklore and evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine. Making music with your friends just to make it - that's how Big Red Machine started and has grown - and that's how 'Renegade' came about too.”



“This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor's words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]'s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of 'How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?' I'm so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.”



