Hauskey Teams With Hope Tala On 'One Minute'

*Hauskey* teams with *Hope Tala* on new single 'One Minute'.



The small town boy from Down Under takes a swipe at the doubters on his new single, with a little help from an alt-pop fellow traveller.



Yes, Hauskey is in the mood for collaboration, with 'One Minute' emerging almost fully-formed as a classic two minute 30 seconds pop song.



Hauskey says it's about “fake, fair-weather friends. Seems to be plenty, especially in the music industry. Being from a tiny town in the middle of nowhere, I don’t handle bullshit all that well, and can’t stand people who aren’t genuine. This song wrote itself, but I’m pretty proud of the ‘friend to finished in one minute’ line. It says everything."



Hope Tala adds: “I think it can be really powerful when songs are upbeat and sound fun and light-hearted, but have profound lyrical meaning. Hauskey is a great writer, and it was really cool to be able to collaborate with such a talent.”



The perfect mixture of light and shade, you can check out 'One Minute' below.



