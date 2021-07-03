International Plastic Bag Free Day: Actors urge citizens to `Say No to Plastic`

International Plastic Bag Free Day: Actors urge citizens to `Say No to Plastic`

Mid-Day

Published

Vaidika Senjaliya, Sapna Thakur, Adhvik Mahajan, and Preyal Shah, in an exclusive chat with mid-day, urge citizens to go plastic-free and look for other alternatives to plastic

Full Article