Vaidika Senjaliya, Sapna Thakur, Adhvik Mahajan, and Preyal Shah, in an exclusive chat with mid-day, urge citizens to go plastic-free and look for other alternatives to plasticFull Article
International Plastic Bag Free Day: Actors urge citizens to `Say No to Plastic`
