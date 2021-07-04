Earlier, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint on June 6. Known as the `Tragedy King` of Bollywood, the veteran actor`s career spanned over six decades.Full Article
Dilip Kumar`s health is stable, still in ICU, says wife Saira Banu
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Saira Banu: Dilip Kumar's health improving
IndiaTimes
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu informed fans on Monday that the megastar's health is improving and requested..
More coverage
Watch: Saira visits Dilip Kumar in hospital
IndiaTimes
Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital in Mumbai,..