Joey Chestnut successfully defended his title on Sunday, winning his 14th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, and setting a new world record. Chestnut, a 37-year-old Californian, has won the annual Fourth of July competition every year since 2007, except for a second-place finish in 2015. Last year’s contest was private, with only media […]Full Article
WATCH: World Champ Joey Chestnut Wins 14th Hot Dog Eating Contest, Sets New Record
