JT Keeps It 100 On Her Lil Uzi Vert + Beyoncé Crushes

JT Keeps It 100 On Her Lil Uzi Vert + Beyoncé Crushes

SOHH

Published

City Girls’ JT really, really, really loves being off the market. The hip-hop star has come forward to dish on just how special her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert really is to her and also referenced the one and only R&B icon Beyoncé. JT Keeps It 100 On Her Lil Uzi Vert Love The Florida native […]

Full Article