Iggy Azalea Hits Back At 'Blackfishing' Claims

Her new video has caused a stir...



*Iggy Azalea* has hit back at 'blackfishing' claims which have dogged her new video.



Out now, new single 'I Am The Stripclub' comes backed with a 'luxe video, which features the Australian artist donning a dark wig, alongside a number of different outfits.



Social media users have criticised her skin tone - seemingly darker than normal - and Iggy's lifting of tropes from Black culture.







Hitting back, Iggy Azalea said she was using the same make up as for previous videos, but her skin tone seemed darker due to the shoot.







This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person.

I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL.

Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene!

I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color. pic.twitter.com/CGQIOQiWGD



Speaking to a fan, she called the accusations "ridiculous and baseless."







I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless.

I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years.

It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker.

Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.



In a final message, she thanked fans for their support, and haters for "helping me promote".







To everyone showing me love:

Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote,

I love you!



To everyone showing me hate:

Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote,

I love you!



The video can be found below.



