Richard Ashcroft Won't Be Playing Tramlines Festival

*Richard Ashcroft* has pulled out of *Tramlines Festival*.



The one-time Verve frontman was due to headline the Sheffield event, which will draw thousands to the city's Hillsborough Park.



Set to run later this month - July 23rd - 25th, in fact - Tramlines was recently turned into a government test event, a move that enables the festival to welcome a capacity crowd.



Now part of the Events Research Programme (ERP), it will require a negative test to gain entry.



As a result, Richard Ashcroft has pulled out. In a message on Instagram, the songwriter comments:



"Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme. I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions, the status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but, sadly was forced to become something else."



Tramlines is set to go ahead as planned. Find Richard Ashcroft's announcement below.





