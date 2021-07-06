Sonam Kapoor enjoys freedom in London

Sonam Kapoor took off to London with husband Anand Ahuja just when lockdown norms were eased. The actress has been stationed in UK for a long time and she recently opened up about her life there. Speaking to an international magazine Sonam stated that she likes the freedom in London. She revealed that she cook her own food, cleans her own space and shops for her groceries. While Sonam has been dishing out one glamorous look after another on social media, turns out she has been dressing up for home-cooked dinners.