Deepika takes a day off from Pathan shoot

When it comes to grand romantic gestures to make your partner swoon, (and netizens go awww), Ranveer Singh is the uncrowned king. So, it was only expected that when the actor celebrated his birthday yesterday, wife Deepika Padukone would return the favour! The actress, known to be a stickler for keeping to her schedules, actually took the day off from the shoot of her next, to spend the day with the birthday boy. Deepika is currently shooting for Pathan’, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.