One of the biggest reveals of the day was that Bollywood legend Dharmendra will be making a comeback of sorts with Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. When ETimes reached out to the Dharamji, he said, "I am playing a romantic in this film." And speaking about working with Karan for the first time in his career, he added, "There is always a first."