Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigns after 13 years
Published
Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservatorship attorney of 13 years, Samuel D. Ingham II, has officially filed his application to resign as her counsel.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservatorship attorney of 13 years, Samuel D. Ingham II, has officially filed his application to resign as her counsel.Full Article
Britney Spears' longtime court-appointed lawyer is asking to step down from representing her. Samuel D. Ingham III, who has served..
Sam Ingham, the lawyer who has represented Britney Spears in her conservatorship, is resigning ... TMZ has learned. We're told..