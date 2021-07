Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passes away at the age of 98. The entire film fraternity has been paying homage to the thespian. Speaking of which, filmmaker-director Karan Johar took to his social media handle to pay tribute. He shared a picture of the late actor, accompanied by an emotional note which went on to read, ‘DILIP KUMAR SAAB set the standard for all solid actors to follow… he was a bonafide institution…..’