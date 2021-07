Bollywood is mourning the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away today at the age of 98. The thespian inspired a generation of actors and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also one of them. He shares, “My father was a fan of Dilip Kumar sahab and he would always tell me that I didn’t have the maturity that Dilip Kumar had in his performance. When I was in NSD, I watched all his 56 movies because I was the film convener there.”