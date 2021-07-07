Last month, Britney slammed her management in court, alleging to a Los Angeles judge that they "played a huge role in punishing me" alongside her father and "anyone involved in this conservatorship." Britney said, "They should be in jail."Full Article
Britney`s manager Larry resigns, citing singer wants `to Officially Retirre`
