St. Vincent Announces UK Shows For June 2022

*St. Vincent* will play some UK shows next summer, it has been confirmed.



The songwriter's new album 'Daddy's Home' is out now, with *Clash opining:* "It’s a record about growing up, and playing it straight; a more open, rounded experience than we’ve come to expect from St. Vincent, it’s a brave, fascinating record."



The record will be followed by some highly anticipated tour dates, including a batch of European shows next summer.



Hitting Dublin on June 26th, Annie Clark then leaps over the Irish Sea for shows at Edinburgh's beautiful Usher Hal (June 28th) and London's eventim Apollo (June 29th).



Tickets go on sale from 10am on July 9th.



Catch St. Vincent at the following shows:



*June*

26 *Dublin* Fairview Park

28 *Edinburgh* Usher Hall

29 *London* Eventim Apollo



