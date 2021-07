There can never be another Dilip Kumar, you know a lot of actors joined the film industry after seeing him, and this list includes actors both from Pakistan and India. If you ask any actor from either side of the border, they will tell you that Dilip Kumar ko dekh kar industry mein aaye hain (They were inspired by Dilip Kumar to join the industry). Doosra Dilip Kumar paida nahi ho sakta ab (There can never be another Dilip Kumar).