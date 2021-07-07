Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cocteau Twins 'Heaven Or Las Vegas'

She tackles the dream pop classic...



*Miley Cyrus* performed Cocteau Twins' seminal track 'Heaven Or Las Vegas' this week.



The singer played a show at Resorts World casino in Las Vegas on July 4th, and decided to play an appropriate cover.



Reaching into *the Cocteau Twins songbook*, Miley played - quite aptly - 'Heaven Or Las Vegas' to the bemused crowd.



The song has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to TikTok, and this cover will no doubt speed that along.



Introducing the song, Miley comments: “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows - but you will know it after tonight.”



Miley Cyrus released her album 'Plastic Hearts' last year - find the Clash review *HERE.*



