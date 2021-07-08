Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Compared Democrats To Nazis, Complains That She’s Been Compared To Nazis
Published
Published
Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly apologized on Monday for her remarks last month comparing COVID-19..
Marjorie Taylor Greene is sticking with her Nazi comparisons, using it again during her America First tour with Matt Gaetz.
U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denounced fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for comparing the wearing..