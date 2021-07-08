Dave And Stormzy (Almost) Stole The Show Last Night

Alongside Ian Wright...



*Dave* and *Stormzy* helped build the hype ahead of England's victory last night (July 7th).



The two linked up for a pre-match video, discussing past disappointments, and emphasising the belief prevalent in the current squad.



It makes for an oddly moving watch - and the nation agreed, with social media lighting up afterwards.



Ian Wright joins the pair at the end, making for a South London 1-2-3 - Dave is from Streatham, Stormzy is from Croydon, and *Ian Wright is from Lewisham.*



Of course, it's all good promo for Dave and Stormzy, whose *new collaborative single drops in 12 hours or so*.



But it's also a sign of changing times - the two speak for a changing England, more in tune with the team itself than the politicians.



Tune in now.



- - -