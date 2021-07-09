Rohit Shetty, along with the team of `Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Darr vs Dare`, were present at the launch of the show on Thursday. Contestants spotted were Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul and others.Full Article
Rohit Shetty: To perform stunts amidst Covid-19 scenario was challenging
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rohit Shetty at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch event: Divyanka Tripathi surprised me with her performance
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosts the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", says performing stunts amidst the ongoing Covid..
IANS INDIA