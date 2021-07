Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are teaming up for a new comedy! The 40-year-old The Good Place actress and the 34-year-old Cruella actress play scamming, extreme couponers in the new movie Queenpins. Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn, Bebe Rexha, Dayo Okeniyi, Joel McHale, Nick Cassavetes, Jack McBrayer, and Annie Mumolo also star in the movie. [...]