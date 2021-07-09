Pop icons BTS have just released their CD single ‘Butter’ that includes the summer song `Butter` as well as the brand new track `Permission to Dance` that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also part of the tracklist.Full Article
`Permission To Dance`: BTS` brand new single will get your heart pumping
