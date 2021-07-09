BTS Share Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Permission To Dance'

It's out now...



*BTS* return with new single 'Permission To Dance'.



The song builds on the recent global success of 'Butter', a deliciously infectious track from the K-Pop icons.



The boy band move into new arenas on 'Permission To Dance', a pumped up return that features elements constructed by Ed Sheeran and UK producer Steve Mac.



A dose of dancefloor energy, the spectacular visualiser for 'Permission To Dance' is online now.



Dance pop bedlam from the boy wonders, you can check it out below.



