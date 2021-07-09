Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Chronicles of yearning desire from the LA based R&B aesthete...



On her sophomore full-length *‘Ugh, Those Feels Again’*, LA-based / Iranian-Swedish artist *Snoh Aalegra* completed her transition from the brassy “cinematic soul” of early EPs ‘There Will No Sunshine’ and ‘Don’t Explain’ to adult contemporary love profusions: The album emerged as her most transparent, accomplished release to date, a sleeper hit and the definitive breakup album of 2019 – Aalegra finding her rhythm and her sound as a new R&B siren.



On ‘Temporary High in the Violet Skies’, Snoh Aalegra is still a lovelorn protagonist languishing between states of higher romance and disenchantment. Intimate moments are shared and basked in, the “highs” are as potent and heady as ever but ultimately, they’re ephemeral. These in-between states are seamlessly captured in the segue between the requiem of ‘Temporary Highs’ to the midnight reverie ‘Violet Skies’, a stunning two parter showcasing Aalegra’s command of distilling mood and emotion into affecting sound bites.



Aalegra expands her collaborators beyond the trusted hand of long-time producer No I.D., who still features and indeed opens the album with the chipmunk soul of ‘Indecisive’. The experimentation hits its stride with the Neptunes-produced ‘In Your Eyes’, the spacey synth work recalling early Kelis. There are other nods to Y2K R&B singers, lead single ‘Lost You’ and the Tyler the Creator-assisted ‘Tangerine Dream’ could fit right in with Brandy’s futurist *‘Afrodisiac’*; ‘Just Like That’ closes with a crescendo of ambient overtones as Aalegra reaches fever pitch sensuality, evoking Aaliyah’s prog-inspired self-titled.



Aalegra’s core strength has always been in her restraint; vocals are rarely overdone and overproduced; her natural rasp and resonance adds richness to songs that would otherwise have fallen flat with lesser vocalists. It’s these softer moments with production pared down, Aalegra’s voice front and centre where the real magic happens. On ‘Temporary Highs…’, sleepy mid-tempos bleed into one another, and that may be the point: For Aalegra love is profusion, love is meditative, love is holy. As the summer reaches its apex, her chronicles of yearning desire will be the soundtrack once again.



*7/10*



Words:* Shahzaib Hussain *



