Jerome Thomas - That Secret Sauce

A sensual piece of UK soul music...



‘Secret Sauce’ opens with* Jerome Thomas *saying “Awwwwwwwwww shit!” This is a nice throw back to the golden age of soul, and hip-hop, as well as setting up what is come. The music has a playful sensual bounce to it. It puts a smile on your face.



By the time ‘Sauce’ kicks in the album is flying. The bassline throbs. The beats, and percussion, are sparce but constant. The notes sound like they are delicately wrung from the guitar. However, the star of the show is Thomas’ voice. On ‘Sauce’ Thomas wails, whispers, and generally contorts his voice hedonistically to match the music.



The first thing that strikes you about ‘The Secret Sauce’ is how luscious it all sounds. Actually, this is the second thing next to Thomas’ commanding, yet not domineering, voice. But I regress. Where was I? Oh yes, in an age of bedroom producers on computers, Thomas decided to work with a six- piece band. This gives the music a real sense of purpose. It taps into that classic British soul linage of Mica Paris, Soul II Soul, Omar, Incognito and, to a degree, Amy Winehouse.



‘That Secret Sauce’ is an album filled with graceful melodies, soaring vocals and tempered beats. Combined they deliver a delightful album about love, loss, and redemption. Considering Thomas grew up listening to bootleg CDs of Rare Groove, late 90s R&B like Brandy, and Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Al Green, Chico DeBarge, Jill Scott, this is no surprise. Listen hard enough and you’ll find them throughout ‘That Secret Sauce’.



When listening to the album on a loop the opening “Awwwwwwwwww shit!” takes on new meaning. On one hand “Awwwwwwwwww shit!” it's ended, but another is “Awwwwwwwwww shit!” it’s just begun!



*7/10*



Words: *Nick Roseblade *



That Secret Sauce by Jerome Thomas



