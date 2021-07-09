Dua Lipa Sued For Posting Paparazzi Pic Of Herself On Instagram

$150,000 in damages is being sought...



*Dua Lipa* is being sued after posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram.



Dua is said to have placed the pic on her feed in 2019, allegedly infringing on the copyright of Integral Images.



According to court documents *seen by the BBC*, the company argue that Dua Lipa's Instagram is a marketing tool.



The now-deleted post went live in February 2019, with the caption: "I'll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice..."



According to records from the US Copyright Office, Integral Images applied to copyright the images, and the request was granted on February 20t this year - two years after Dua's Instagram post.



The court documents state the company claim the singer "knowingly" used the image without permission, and that her Instagram feed is "monetised in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase [her] content".



Integral Images are seeking $150,000 in damages, alongside legal costs.



Dua Lipa has not commented on the case.



Dua isn't the first pop star to go through one of these claims - similar court cases have features Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.



