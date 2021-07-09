Marsha Blackburn Targets Taylor Swift: She Would Be ‘First Victim’ of Marxist Government

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) went after Taylor Swift in a new interview, claiming the pop star would be “the first victim” of a Marxist government. Swift has often called out the Tennessee Republican. In the 2018 midterm elections, Swift endorsed Democratic candidates in a rare political statement, writing that Blackburn’s voting record “appalls and terrifies” […]

