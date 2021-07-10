Mrunal Thakur: I love being an actor

Mrunal Thakur has swiftly migrated from TV shows to big movies and is now living her dream on the sets. From romancing biggies like Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, Mrunal will now be seen essaying the love interest of Farhan Akhtar in ‘Toofaan’ and that of Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’. The actress refuses to slow down and is enjoying her stint in Bollywood. Claiming that her next biggie ‘Toofaan’ is going to be iconic, the actress opens up about her journey from TV to movies, co-star Farhan Akhtar and her presence on social media.