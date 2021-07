Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Pandey passed away on Saturday July 10. Chunky and Bhavana Pandey were snapped arriving at her residence. While Ananya had stepped out earlier in the day for a professional commitment, her younger sister Rysa was seen accompanying mom Bhavana Paney. Deanne Panday, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni were seen arriving for the last rites.