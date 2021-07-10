Chunky Panday`s mother Snehlata Panday passes away

Mid-Day

Published

Stars like Sohail Khan, Deanne Panday, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni, Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also snapped arriving for the last rites of Snehlata Panday

