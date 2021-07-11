Christina Haack, Joshua Hall go swimming in Tulum, Mexico
Published
Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall appear to be getting along together just fine, thank you very much.Full Article
Published
Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall appear to be getting along together just fine, thank you very much.Full Article
"Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport with her new beau, Joshua Hall. They were..
Christina Haack headed to Mexico for her birthday with an alleged new boyfriend. The man spotted with her was identified as Joshua..