Reports: Sound Sultan Dies, Aged 44

He was a key player in the evolution of Nigerian hip-hop...



Reports are coming in that Nigerian legend *Sound Sultan* has died.



Real name Olanrewaju Fasasi, Sound Sultan came to the fore in the early 90s, recording a string of top radio sessions.



Blending American hip-hop sounds with his Nigerian heritage, he helped craft a new lexicon for West African artists.



Blessed with colour and style, his status in Nigeria and across the continent caused him to be named UN Ambassador for Peace in 2012.



Developing a working relationship with Wyclef Jean, Sound Sultan was one of the first take the new Nigerian sounds to an international audience.



Diagnosed with throat cancer over 12 months ago, news of Sound Sultan's death broke this morning (July 11th) through* Vanguard and numerous other outlets*.



Rest in power.