Twinkle Khanna: You don`t have to be a nerd to love speculative fiction

Twinkle Khanna: You don`t have to be a nerd to love speculative fiction

Mid-Day

Published

Twinkle posted a photo posing with Isaac Asimov`s classic collection of sci-fi short stories, "The Complete Robot". In the picture, she wears n outfit that is colour-co-ordinated with the book cover.

Full Article