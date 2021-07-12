Tom Cruise hits Wimbledon with rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly grew close while filming `Mission: Impossible 7` and was photographed arriving at the Grand Slam tournament at London`s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with Pom Klementieff, who also appears in the film.

