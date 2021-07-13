CHVRCHES Share New Song 'Good Girls'

"Good girls satisfy but I won’t..."



*CHVRCHES* return with new single 'Good Girls'.



The timely new single seems to echo the *R**eclaim The Night marches* which followed the murder of Sarah Everard earlier this year, with Lauren Mayberry's powerful lyrics exploring feminine identity.



Out now, 'Good Girls' is a bold piece of pop-edged electro, with *CHVRCHES* amplifying their muscle in line with Lauren's esteemed vocal.



She sings: “Good girls don’t cry / And good girls don’t lie / And good girls justify but I don’t / Good girls don’t die / And good girls stay alive / And good girls satisfy but I won’t...”



Discussing the single, Lauren says: “The opening line ('killing your idols is a chore...') was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists - I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world.”



“Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal - keep yourself small and safe and acceptable - you will be alright, and it's just not fucking true.”



CHVRCHES will release their new album 'Screen Violence' on August 27th.



Photo Credit: *Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson*



