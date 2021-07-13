Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary To Air In September

Tickets go on sale next month...



*Oasis* documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 is set to air on September 23rd.



The band's seminal run at Knebworth broke box office records, and cemented their place in the top tier of British music.



Arguably the apex of Britpop, the event was recorded for posterity, with that film forming the basis of a new documentary.



Oasis Knebworth 1996 aims to be the definitive story of those gigs, and it will premiere in cinemas worldwide on September 23rd.



Told through the eyes of fans, it offers an on-the-ground survey of music history unfolding, matching exclusive interviews to backstage footage.



Directed by Jake Scott, tickets for the screenings go on sale from August 10th.



Liam Gallagher says: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”



Noel Gallagher points out: “I can’t believe we never played 'Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!'”



Sign-up for information at *www.oasisknebworth1996.com*



- - -