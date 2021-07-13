‘Peaky Blinders’ actor died after being sent home from hospital: report
“Peaky Blinders” star Toby Kirkup died last summer after being sent home from the hospital with chest pain, a court in England heard this week.Full Article
The up-and-coming star, who also worked on Emmerdale, was 48 when he passed away in his house after seeking medical advice.