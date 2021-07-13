2021 Emmy nominations: The biggest snubs and surprises
With “WandaVision,” “The Crown” and more shows leading Emmy nominations, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and Nicole Kidman in "The Undoing" among others were snubbed.Full Article
While "The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" secured Emmy nominations on Tuesday, there were quite a few shows that..