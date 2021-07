Timothee Chalamet goes bold in a graphic jacket while arriving at the Louis Vuitton Dinner at Fred L’Ecailler on Tuesday night (July 13) in Cannes, France. The 25-year-old actor wore a green, black and white jacket with a baseball cap and blue crossbody bag to the event, alongside Maria Bakalova, Isabelle Huppert and Adele Exarchopoulos. [...]