Pose star Mj Rodriguez becomes first transgender performer to be nominated in a lead acting category at Emmy’s
Published
Earlier, trans person Laverne Cox was nominated for her guest role in 'Orange Is the New Black' in 2014. She was the first trans person to get the nomination. In 2020, trans person Rain Valdez of 'Razor Tongue' was nominated for a short form comedy or drama actress. However, it is only with Mj Rodriguez that a trans artist has found recognition in the coveted lead actor category.