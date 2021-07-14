Shaun Ryder Stole The Show On BBC Breakfast News

His appearance surprised viewers...



*Shaun Ryder* made a surprise appearance on *BBC Breakfast News* this morning (July 14th).



The Happy Mondays singer is famed for his barbed tongue and explicit language, once earning a total ban from Channel 4 following *an infamous slot on TFI Friday*.



He's mellowed with age, however, and the I'm A Celebrity contestant warmed hearts on BBC Breakfast News earlier.



The surprise slot had some watching with trepidation - more for Shaun Ryder's career...







Watching Shaun Ryder on BBC Breakfast hoping he doesn’t drop an inadvertent F-bomb pic.twitter.com/sAZDHtXBN3



— CaptainB (@fast_n_bulbous) July 14, 2021



He quickly won viewers over, though:







Everyone has an inner Shaun Ryder. pic.twitter.com/DNVj2SDIBm



— Karren (@TheAcrobattys) July 14, 2021



And turned out to be the star of the show.







Shaun Ryder , best guest #bbcbreakfast has had for years !! , good tune too



— Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) July 14, 2021







Shaun Ryder has just been live on Breakfast and was absolutely good as gold



— Steve Williams (@SkillageSteve) July 14, 2021