Oscar Welsh Shares Addictive New Single 'Radio'

Bedroom pop auteur comes of age...



*Oscar Welsh* is approaching his pop graduation.



The bedroom pop auteur's early release went viral, with his easy-going charm and gentle melancholy sweeping across the net.



There's a real sense of character to his work, one that outstrips his peers and presents him in full 360.



With debut EP 'Vernal' capturing the imagination of fans, Oscar Welsh takes another step forwards on new single 'Radio'.



It's a frisky, catchy return, one that is imbued with an impeccable sense of character; from the swooping middle eight to that pristine chorus, it's a perfectly finessed pop document.



He explains...



‘Radio is a song about those people that hate listening to the radio - it was written when the only thing I could listen to music on in my car is a CD player or the radio, so I got used to it and I argue that actually the radio can play some sick tunes sometimes!



A song about being young, and embracing your own experiences, 'Radio' speaks up for the newgen - tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Will Lemay*



