JUST IN: NFL Star Richard Sherman Jailed and Denied Bail for Domestic Violence Burglary

JUST IN: NFL Star Richard Sherman Jailed and Denied Bail for Domestic Violence Burglary

Mediaite

Published

NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman was jailed for domestic violence burglary early Wednesday morning in King County, WA. According to King County records, Sherman was booked into Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08am and denied bail while the incident is being investigated as a possible felony. Other details have not been reported. Multiple reporters broke the […]

Full Article