NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman was jailed for domestic violence burglary early Wednesday morning in King County, WA. According to King County records, Sherman was booked into Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08am and denied bail while the incident is being investigated as a possible felony. Other details have not been reported. Multiple reporters broke the […]Full Article
JUST IN: NFL Star Richard Sherman Jailed and Denied Bail for Domestic Violence Burglary
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Richard Sherman arrested on charge of burglary domestic violence in Seattle, denied bail
CBS Sports
Sherman played for the 49ers in 2020 and is a free agent
-
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge in Seattle
Newsday
-
Richard Sherman Arrested On Burglary Domestic Violence Charge
Daily Caller
-
NFL Star Richard Sherman Arrested For 'Burglary Domestic Violence,' In County Jail
TMZ.com
-
Richard Sherman arrested, jailed without bail, for “burglary domestic violence”
Pro Football Talk