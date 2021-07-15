Through this initiative, Deepika, under her `Live Love Laugh` non-profit organisation (that deals with mental health issues), will support Sangath`s COVID-19 wellbeing centre with sale proceeds from her clothing line, `The Deepika Padukone Closet`.Full Article
Deepika launches an initiative to provide mental health support to workers
