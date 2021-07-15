Disha Parmar is all set to tie the knot with Rahul Vaidya on July 16. She gave a glimpse of her wedding festivities on her Instagram story and fans cannot wait for the big day.Full Article
And the wedding festivities begin for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya
Television industry’s one of the cutest couple Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16.
Rahul Vaidya: I got only 16 days to do the preparation for the wedding
IANS INDIA
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on 16 July. The singer who arrived at the launch event of..
