Did Priyanka ignore Prince William, Kate?

Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance at the Wimbledon finals over the weekend and was accompanied by close friend and socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Her appearance was loved by fans but a few netizens pointed out that the actress allegedly ignored the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William, when they arrived in the spectators' box. While everyone applauded and welcomed the royal couple, Priyanka was seen chatting with her neighbour. A few internet users applauded PC’s act, concluding that the actress was supporting her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have stepped down as working royals.