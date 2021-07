‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ has completed 10 years of release today and its iconic cast reunited for a fun virtual session to reminisce fond memories from the movie. A table read, hosted by Vir Das with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani has been released by the makers. It captures the team running through some of the most iconic scenes from the script of this memorable film.