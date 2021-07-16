Normani's 'Wild Side' Samples Aaliyah

Her Cardi B bolstered single is here...



*Normani* has shared her new single 'Wild Side' in full.



Out now, it feels like a real event, with the future-driven R&B queen joined by rap colossus Cardi B.



The crisp production features a link to a previous generation, with 'Wild Side' sampling Aaliyah's *'One In A Million'*.



It's a remarkable studio coup - *much of Aaliyah's work isn't on streaming*, and this is essentially the first high profile interpolation of her music.



A crisp, pristine, highly finessed return, 'Wild Side' comes backed with an astonishing visualiser.



Truly exceeding the hype, you can check it out below:



