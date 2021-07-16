Lena Dunham Directs Attawalpa's Intimate 'Tucked In Tight' Video

Watch it now...



*Attawalpa* has a gorgeous grasp of sound.



Sonically, his songs grapple with beatific studio elements, weaving organic tapestries into colourful elements of audio delight.



Real name Luis Felber, *Attawalpa's* new EP 'Patterns' is out now, and it's an impressive return, one constructed alongside friend and collaborator Matt Allchin.



A succinct song cycle, 'Patterns' reflects subtle shifts in his own life, as well as resonating with a sense of contentment.



'Tucked In Tight' appears on the new EP, and it's a super-cute piece of alt-pop songwriting, with a nagging chorus and some deeply infectious melodic twists.



*Lena Dunham* directs the intimate video, and it displays the playful aspects of their relationship, while also making a serious point about the dynamics we all have with modern technology.



She comments...



"Lu’s song is all about the intense, almost romantic dynamic we develop with our phones - on our first date he told me about the song and the title and described it as 'the saddest love song in the world' and I was hooked. I was simultaneously thinking about how trained we are to broadcast both our pain and pleasure online, and how desperately we (especially women) are trained to prove we are being seen, loved, desired."



"In a new relationship I found myself wanting to document moments at times rather than just exist in them. And so I wanted to play with this idea and confuse the audience a bit with the intimacy of what they’re watching, and simultaneously find a way to show what a nightmare being turned into #boyfriendgoals can be for the confused guy in question. After all, if patriarchy hurts everyone then so too does insta-storying your boyfriend all day while he’s just trying to get some chores done."



